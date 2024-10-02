Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti Celebrated with Cleanliness Drive and Tributes in Aija

Gadwal: Under the leadership of Kompati Bhagat Reddy, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Aija Town General Secretary, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri were celebrated on October 2. Gandhi Jayanti is observed with great reverence across India, honoring his pivotal role in the Indian freedom struggle. Using the weapons of non-violence and peace, Gandhi led the movement that ended British rule in India. This moment stands as one of the most remarkable chapters in Indian history. His teachings on non-violence, peace, justice, and equality continue to inspire movements worldwide.

Born in Gujarat as an ordinary man, Mahatma Gandhi led several peaceful protests to drive out British rulers using non-violence. During this time, the entire nation supported his peaceful struggle, with millions walking alongside him. His approach to peaceful resistance became a model for the world.

On the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, a cleanliness drive was carried out as part of the Swachh Bharat initiative. Participants cleaned the surrounding areas and paid tribute to these great leaders by garlanding their statues and reflecting on their ideals.

The event also included a briefing on the party's membership registration drive for all attendees.

The event was graced by former Alampur constituency convener Medical Thirumala Reddy, district OBC Morcha executive member Lakshmanachari, Kisan Morcha President Viresh Goud, town vice-presidents Lakshman Goud, booth presidents Edavalli Krishna, T. Narasimhulu, Ashok, Raju, M. Shekhar, Raghu, and several active party workers.