Gandhi Sarovar project: Revanth urges Rajnath to transfer defence lands

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to transfer 98.20 acres of defence lands towards the prestigious Gandhi Sarovar project initiated by the Telangana government.

The Chief Minister met with Rajnath Singh at the Union Minister's official residence in Delhi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed Rajnath Singh about the components of the Gandhi Sarovar project envisaged at the confluence of Musi and Isa rivers in the city. The state government proposes to construct Gandhi Circle of Unity at the junction of the two rivers and it necessitates acquisition of defence lands in the area to satisfactorily complete the project, Revanth Reddy said, while requesting the Union Minister to transfer 98.20 acres of defence lands to the state government.

The Chief Minister also explained to Rajnath Singh that the state government was taking up the Gandhi Sarovar project for making it a symbol of national unity and for propagating Gandhian ideals. A Knowledge Hub, Meditation Village, Handloom promotion center, Entertainment Hub, landscape, ghats, a Peace Statue and Museum would also be part of the Gandhi Sarovar project.

MPs Porika Balaram Nayak, Kadiyam Kavya, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Musi River Development Corporation Managing Director EV Narasimha Reddy, and Central Projects and Schemes Coordinator Dr Gaurav Uppal were also present.