Gang arrested for cheating businessman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Central Crime Station officials along with the Uppal police on Thursday nabbed an attention diversion gang on charges of cheating a businessman in the guise of selling gold at lower rates.

The arrested persons identified as P Laxmi, K Shiva, K Kiran Kumar, D Dilip, S Deepak Singh and S Narsingh Singh. Two others are absconding.

According to the police, in the first week of July, the gang had approached one Vijay Kumar Sony, businessman from Shahalibanda offering to sell gold for about Rs.35 lakh per kg. Vijay, who fell in the trap, met the gang at a secluded spot near Uppal to fix the deal on Monday.

"The fraudsters gave the victim a small quantity of original gold as a sample, claiming it to be a part of the pure gold. They collected Rs.50,000 as advance and asked him to wait until the gold arrives and fled from the spot," said an official.

Based on a complaint, the Uppal police booked a case and in a joint operation, first nabbed Deepak Singh and Narsingh. Based on their confession others too were held.