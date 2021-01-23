Gang of dacoits held by Cyberabad police

A seven-member gang of dacoits was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Saturday. The police said that the gang decamped with 25 kg of gold jewellery worth several crores and Rs 96,000 cash from Muthoot Finance branch at Bagalur Road in Hosur, Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu.

The police caught the gang in Hyderabad while they were trying to flee to Jharkhand via Bihar.

The burglary took place on Friday when the gang members wearing helmets and masks, carrying weapons sneaked into the office in the broad day light and tied up the employees. Two gang members held two employees as hostage while others collected the gold and cash before escaping from the office.

The Tamil Nadu police formed into special teams to nab the gang and on learning that the gang members were in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad police caught them in the suburbs of the city.