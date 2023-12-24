  • Menu
Ganga Utsava Mela Exhibition 2023-24 organised at Nizampet

Ganga Utsava Mela Exhibition 2023-24 organised at Nizampet
The organisers have announced the Ganga Utsava Mela Exhibition 2023-24 as a perfect place for families to have fun with their kids.

The organisers have announced the Ganga Utsava Mela Exhibition 2023-24 as a perfect place for families to have fun with their kids. The exhibition offers a variety of activities, including shopping, entertainment, and a diverse range of eateries.

Located in a spacious courtyard next to D-mart in Nizampet, the exhibition features attractions such as the biggest fish aquarium and robotic animals at the welcome gate, which are sure to impress both children and adults.

The Ganga Utsava Mela Exhibition 2023-24 is organized to celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays, providing a festive and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

