Gas cylinder subsidy has turned into bogus scheme: BRS

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Wednesday alleged that the gas cylinder subsidy scheme has turned into a bogus scheme with so many conditions.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, former minister Satyavathi Rathord said, “The gas cylinder subsidy scheme is being implemented only for 40 lakh connections, whereas there were 90 lakh ration cards in the State. They have given many promises under the six guarantees but are now imposing many conditions. The government says the subsidy scheme will be applicable only if the gas connection is in the name of women.” “Does Revanth Reddy know how many assurances were given by Congress in the six guarantees? There are three guarantees under the Mahalakshmi scheme alone,” questioned Satyavathi Rathod, demanding the subsidy be made available even if the connection is in the name of men.

The leader of BRS claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's remarks were disrespectful towards women, alleging that he spoke in a manner that humiliated them. She pointed out that Revanth Reddy, despite being the CM and leader of the State, made derogatory comments about women while referring to the current regime as "Indiramma Rajyam." She questioned the fulfilment of the promised monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to women, highlighting the discrepancy in his actions.

Rathod accused the Congress party of preparing to deceive the public in the upcoming parliamentary elections. She emphasised that voters trusted the assurances provided by Congress during elections.

Rathod expressed disapproval of the CM's remarks, suggesting that Revanth Reddy's frustration, stemming from his previous incarceration, might be influencing his desire to send others to jail. She further alleged that the government had failed to fulfil any of its promises to the farmers.