Gatam Gataha; KTR tells BRS cadre on Assembly debacle

Hyderabad: The BRS leadership has asked the party workers to forget about the Assembly elections as GatamGataha and focus on giving a strong fight that would help in winning more seats in Lok Sabha elections.

The party leaders from the districts opined that they were neglected and had nothing to show that they were from BRS. The BRS working president KT Rama Rao addressed the preparatory meeting for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha on Monday. The BRS leader said that if the voting pattern of Assembly elections is seen, the party was number one in terms of votes secured. “Irrespective of the results of the Assembly, we can win the Lok Sabha elections if we fight hard to represent the interests of the people of Telangana,” said Rao in the meeting.

Sources said that the BRS MLC K Kavitha was angry at the party representatives in the constituency. She was upset that the leaders did not allow the grass route level party workers to meet her and tell the ground situation, which had resulted in a loss to the party.

Rama Rao accused the Congress Party of attempting to halt welfare programmes initiated by the previous BRS government. He asserted that BRS would stand with the beneficiaries of these programmes and oppose any efforts to dismantle them. He alleged that the Congress government was already freezing bank accounts of selected Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries, a revolutionary scheme aimed at empowering Dalit families through financial grants of Rs 10 lakhs each for their economic self-reliance. He further criticized the cancellation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, designed for house construction for the poor.

“The Congress, despite having ruled for 50 years, has never implemented such innovative welfare programmes. Now, they want to sabotage our initiatives like Dalit Bandhu, Gruha Lakshmi, BC Bandhu, and sheep distribution,” he said.

Furthermore, Rao cited the abrupt cancellation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, despite completing beneficiary identification and necessary proceedings. He vowed to stand by the affected families and fight for their rights. He also lashed out at the Congress party’s ‘drama’ about debts and white papers, accusing them of making false promises during the election campaign. He reminded that Congress Deputy Chief Minister even denied promising unemployment allowance to the youth of state in assembly. “They gave 420 guarantees, and we won’t let them get away with talking about only six. BRS will hold them accountable for every promise made to the people,” the BRS working president said.

The BRS leader contrasted the efficient delivery of welfare schemes under the BRS government with the alleged long queues and suffering inflicted by the current administration. “They are deliberately imposing bureaucratic delays for political gain. BRS will expose their mismanagement and put pressure on them to deliver,” he said. Calling upon party members, he urged them to work tirelessly at the field level to counter the “poor performance and administration” of the Congress government.