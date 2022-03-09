Gau Rakshaks charged with illegal cases, alleges Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Rangareddy: Training guns at the TRS government, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar sought an explanation as to when the government would implement Gau Rakshak Act? Bandi Sanjay visited the Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Karmanghat and perform special pujas on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, The MP demanded that the government should set up checkposts and prevent the smuggling of cows in the State. He alleged that the police were obstructing the Gau Rakshaks who were supposed to stop the smugglers.

The Gau Rakshaks have been charged with illegal activities and are being put in jail. He also criticised CM KCR of doing Homas and Yagnas and stated that these are not enough.

He alleged that they were performing tantrums at the KCR farm house to destroy others. He also said the police were upset as they were unable to work sincerely due to pressure from the government authorities. Later, Bandi Sanjay demanded that measures to be taken to protect the cows.

Rangareddy district BJP President Bokka Narasimha, Maheshwaram BJP in-charge Andela Sriramulu, BJP leaders, activists and others were also present.