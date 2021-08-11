Gellu Srinivas will win in Huzurabad: Harish Rao

Gellu Srinivas Yadav will make a drastic victory in Huzurabad by-election, predicted minister Harish Rao in a meeting at Illandakunta. Ministers Koppula Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Huzurabad TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav were present.

Harish Rao said that the TRS will rule Telangana for the next two years and all the works in the state will be handled by the ruling party. He questioned Eatala what will he do if he wins in Huzurabad by-election. "The competition is only for TRS and BJP in Huzurabad by-election and the people can see what the ruling party has done. Eatala has not made a construction of a house in Huzurabad. He did not constructed a house for the public when he was a minister and what can he do if he wins in the election," Harish said.



Meanwhile, Gellu Srinivas who attended the meet thanked the Chief Minister for choosing as TRS candidate for Huzurabad.

