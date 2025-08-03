Gender social inclusiveness in research stressed

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University achieved a historic milestone on Saturday by hosting its 55th Annual Convocation ceremony, celebrating the academic accomplishments of its graduating students and recognizing contributions to agriculture and allied sciences.

Prof Aldas Janaiah, presented the University’s progress report during the convocation period of 204-25 and emphasised the University’s commitment to innovation, inclusiveness, and the development of quality human resources, and stated, “As we face global challenges like climate change and food security, our graduates must lead with research-driven solutions and ethical practices.”

State Governor and Chancellor of the University, Jishnu Dev Varma, Dr. Mangi Lal Jat, Secretary, DARE & DG, ICAR, New Delhi, as the Chief Guest, delivered the Convocation Address, who commended the University’s role in advancing agricultural education and sustainable farming practices. He also emphasised the importance of the local food system in maintaining health and protecting the environment. He stressed the importance of multi- and Trans disciplinary approaches in research, the 2nd Gene Bank for breeding tomorrow, gender, and social inclusiveness. ICT technologies and big data.

During the convocation, degrees were awarded to a total of 844 graduates, including 619 UG, 116 PG, and Doctoral degrees to 37 students. Twenty meritorious students were honoured with 30 gold medals, cash prizes, and citations for academic excellence in agriculture and allied disciplines. G. Bhargavi, College of Agricultural Engineering, Kandi, Sangareddy, bagged six gold medals, while Arshiya Tabassum got four.

Board Members, University Officers, former Vice Chancellors, ICAR Directors, invitees, students, and their family members were present.