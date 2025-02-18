GGH Superintendent Raghu Launches Free Eye Screening for Government School Students

Nagar kurnool: Nagar Kurnool: Following the directives of the Telangana State Government, Superintendent of Government General Hospital, Dr. R. Raghu, inaugurated a special eye screening camp for government school students diagnosed with vision impairments. The camp was set up within the hospital premises to ensure proper eye care for students in need.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Raghu stated that under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) last year, 50,780 students from government schools and colleges across the district underwent primary and secondary eye screenings. Among them, 1,893 students were identified with vision impairments. To provide them with the necessary care, special eye screening camps will be conducted from Monday to March 5 at Nagar Kurnool and Achampet constituency government hospitals. Students diagnosed with vision issues will be provided with free prescription glasses after further evaluation by expert ophthalmologists.

The event was attended by Deputy DMHO Venkata Dasu, RMOs Ravi Shankar, Dasharatham, Rohit, and senior ophthalmologists Dr. Shailaja, RBSK doctors Dr. Akbaruddin, Dr. Naveen, Dr. Suresh, Dr. Mahathi, along with optometry assistants Venkata Swamy, Vijay Kumar, pharmacist Lakshminarayana, and health assistant Yadagiri, among others.