GHMC boss orders anti-flooding measures in Yakutpura area

Hyderabad: Following recent protests and a confrontation by residents of Madina Nagar in Yakutpura against local MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj over persistent rainwater flooding, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan on Wednesday inspected the flood affected areas in Yakutpura. The Commissioner directed officials to initiate immediate temporary measures for pumping out stormwater from low lying points and to prepare a permanent, comprehensive plan to regulate stormwater flow during future rains.

Amidst a heavy police presence, the Commissioner, accompanied by MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj and the GHMC team, inspected the inundated areas in Madina Nagar, Santosh Nagar Circle, Charminar Zone, following recent downpours.

The Commissioner specifically instructed engineering officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for permanent measures to control the flow of floodwater. He assured the MLA that all necessary steps would be taken to address the residents’ concerns.

Karnan stated that temporary measures would be executed by the Maintenance Wing to address current water stagnation. “A long term and sustainable solution will be taken up by the Projects Wing as part of GHMC’s efforts to prevent future flooding and ensure better monsoon preparedness,” said the commissioner.

Zonal Commissioner Venkanna, Zonal SE Maheshwar Reddy, DC Mangatayaru, CE Sahadev Ratnakar, Project EE Srinivas, Corporator Vasiuddin and others participated alongside the Commissioner.

Heavy rains last week on Wednesday had resulted in rainwater entering several houses in Madina Colony, Maula ka Chilla, and other areas. Subsequently, when the MLA visited the area for inspection, residents angrily complained to him about the problems. Angered by repeated delays and unfulfilled assurances, they accused him of neglecting the issue despite ongoing complaints.

Police subsequently registered a case against residents for allegedly attacking party leaders.