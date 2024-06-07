GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose to go on Leave, Amrapali Kata appointed as incharge

D.Ronald Rose, IAS, Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has been granted Ex-India Earned Leave for (13) days from 10.06.2024 to 22.06.2024. During this period, he will also avail of public holidays on 08.06.2024, 09.06.2024, and 23.06.2024 to travel to Europe for personal affairs.

In his absence, Smt. Amrapali Kata, IAS, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has been placed in charge as the Acting Commissioner of GHMC from 08.06.2024 to 23.06.2024. Smt. Kata will oversee the day-to-day operations of the GHMC and ensure that all functions of the corporation run smoothly during this period.







