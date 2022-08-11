GHMC committee approves works of 10 projects

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi chaired the Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters. The members approved 10 projects in the standing committee meeting with the cooperation of the committee members.

According to the GHMC, the projects include the construction of Uppal Elevated Corridor with six lanes at National Highway 163 to reduce traffic congestion in Bhopalpatnam Urban Area in Uppal Circle, acquisition of 238 properties for inclusion in the master plan of 300-meter road width from Saroor Nagar to Hayat Nagar via Indoor Stadium in LB Nagar zone, extension of nine Junior Analyst Tier- III (IT Consultancy) services working as outsourcing in GHMC IT Section for three years from September 01, 2022 to August 31, 2025, Rs 93,83,508 were sanctioned, installation of 8,000 CCTV cameras in Phase-1 slums and park areas across GHMC, with the maintenance for two years Rs 19 crore were sanctioned by the Committee.

The committee also approved development of a model corridor from Durga Nagar junction to Aranmghar at Rs 578 lakh in Rajendra Nagar circle, Charminar zone. In Rajendranagar Circle Rs 263 lakh for the development and beautification of Aramghar Junction was also approved by the committee.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Urban Biodiversity Additional Commissioner Krishna, Additional Commissioner Saroja, Chief engineer Zia Uddin, CE Devanand, Additional CP Srinivas, Zonal Commissioners Shankaraiah, Mamata, Pankaja, Srinivas Reddy, Samrat Ashok and others were present.