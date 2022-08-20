GHMC distributes fruits in govt hospitals

Hyderabad: As part of the Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu celebrations, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) organised a fruits distribution programme across the Greater Hyderabad limits. Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives distributed fruits in various government hospitals and shelter homes in their designated areas. This programme is included in the 15-day celebrations.

On Friday, GHMC Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with Director of MNJ Hospital Dr Jaya Kumari distributed fruits to the patients at MNJ Cancer Hospital. She visited every ward in the hospital and distributed fruits among patients.

While, MLAs along with corporators distributed fruits in various government hospitals including Golconda Area hospital, Nampally Area hospital, Nilofer hospital, Osmania General Hospital, Malakpet Area Hospital, Chest Hospital, and other various hospitals across the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that night shelters have been constructed in seven government hospitals with a cost of Rs 10.68 crore. In these shelters around 862 people are accommodated. Fruits were also distributed among those staying in 13-night shelters run by the UCD department.

Meanwhile, Rs 5 meals are also provided to the patients and attenders who come for treatment in the respective government hospitals three times a day.

The GHMC will organise a Rangoli competition under the auspices of the UCD department at the GHMC headquarters on Saturday. Women of self-help groups and women employees of GHMC will be participating in these competitions. The competitions will be held from 8 am to 11 am. Cash prizes will be given to the winners.