GHMC general body meeting approves 26 agenda items

Hyderabad: The fourth GHMC general body meeting presided over by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday approved over 26 agenda items.

The agenda items include construction of a bridge across Hussainsagar surplus nala near Ashoknagar, conserving and developing Sardar Mahal as a cultural centre, development of model market at Ameerpet (cost Rs 13.8 crore) and Punjagutta (cost Rs 6.7 crore), naming the flyover at Owaisi Hospital junction after Dr APJ Abul Kalam.

At the meeting, a two-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to martyrs who lost their lives in the freedom struggle.

In her address, the Mayor said, to mark the completion of 75 years of Independence, the city successfully organised the Independent India Diamond Festival for 15 days across the State.

She said during the Ganesh festivities over four lakh clay idols were distributed free by the GHMC for environmental protection. The Mayor explained the SRDP projects and works undertaken for infrastructure development. Later officials replied to issues raised by members. The Chief Engineer explained that the SNDP projects, with an sanctioned amount of Rs 985 crore, were undertaken.

A total of 60 projects have been taken up in GHMC and surrounding municipalities.

About the tax collection, officers said the levy is being collected as per government directives; building owners are paying property tax

through self assessment method. Additional Commissioner Shruti Ojha said Rs 1,122 crore property tax has been collected.

After MIM corporators raised questions on creating infrastructure and filling posts of coaches at Moghalpura stadium, officials said proposals have been sent to the government for filling 233 coach posts. Steps will be taken to appoint the coaches immediately after approval.

Vishwajeet Kampati, director of EVDM, replied to questions asked by members about advertisement policy on display boards, flexi and banners. He said the penalty will be collected transparently online as per instructions of the government.

He said no penalty will be imposed on those who put up toilet boards on their own properties, only when they put them up in other places, the penalty will be imposed, as per the resolution of the GHMC council meeting. This payment will be collected online.