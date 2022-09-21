GHMC general body meeting turns chaotic

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) general body meeting on Tuesday turned chaotic as TRS and BJP corporators argued with each other disrupting the council proceedings.

BJP corporators raised slogans and objections by stating that September 17 was supposed to be Liberation day and not a merger day.

Later, arguments broke out on the works taken up under Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) and corporators alleged that the works are going at snail's pace while others demanded the clearance of arrears.

Congress party corporator from Uppal, Rajitha told the council that people face a lot of problems whenever the city receives rainfall and asked the ruling party leaders to come out of their houses and observe the condition of the city when rains hit the city.

Meanwhile, the issue of BJP corporators joining the ruling TRS party added to the chaos in the council hall as they surrounded the Mayor's podium and raised slogans, leading to the adjournment of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the issue of BJP corporators joining the ruling TRS party added to the chaos in the council hall as they surrounded the Mayor's podium and raised slogans, leading to the adjournment of the meeting.

