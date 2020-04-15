GHMC helpline a big hit with city denizens

Hyderabad: Denizens living in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits have dialled the helpline number of the corporation, mostly for rations, food and ambulance services.



The GHMC authorities established the Covid-19 control room on March 22 to take calls from the citizens round-the-clock.

It received 326 calls on Tuesday and a majority of them were for rations. According to the officials, about 20 calls were received for rations, nine for reporting Corona suspect cases, and 10 for ambulances. The corporation started a helpline number 040-21111111 for the benefit of the people in containment areas for their emergency needs.

The officials said that the GHMC has made available 32 ambulances at different locations in the city. The authorities have provided food through Annapurna mobile vehicles for 13,486 persons based on the basis of 294 calls. The calls were also received from the seven containment areas. The corporation provided 30 vehicles to Hare Krishna Mission Charitable Foundation for supplying food.

The official said that several steps were being taken up by the corporation including providing lunch through Annapurna at 195 centers to 68,320 persons and dinner at 94 centres to 38,000 persons. Similarly, rice and cash were distributed to the migrants.

Also, it provided 36 buses for free transportation of sanitation workers, distributed masks, took up spraying of Sodium Hypochlorite at all government health centres, hospitals and containment areas, shelter homes etc.