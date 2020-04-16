GHMC inspects super market in Hyderabad after complaint on violating govt orders

Hyderabad: The Enforcement teams of EV&DM have inspected Ratnadeep supermarket situated at Srinagar Colony based on a complaint to the EVDM Control room by a concerned citizen and found that social distancing is not maintained and also staff are not utilizing personal hygiene equipment such as gloves etc.





It is also found that the staff themselves are not maintaining social distance and even at the billing counters the staff are not managing the queues properly.





They have not abided by the guidelines set by the Govt. and hence the teams have sealed the Ratnadeep supermarket situated at Srinagar colony.







