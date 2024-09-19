GHMC Mayor, Commr appreciate depts’ efforts in smooth conduct of immersion

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi expressed satisfaction regarding the recent Ganesh immersion festivities, highlighting that the Ganesh final immersion was ended peacefully with the effective coordination among various departments, which worked together to ensure that the celebrations proceeded without any major incidents.

The Mayor acknowledged the efforts of the offices of GHMC, police, sanitation workers, traffic management teams, water board, electricity and other municipal services that played a crucial role in facilitating the smooth conduct of the immersion process. She emphasised the importance of the sanitation wing that worked around the clock and expressed her gratitude.

Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata also appreciated the works done by the various departments. She highlighted that the GHMC has made all arrangements including setting up 73 temporary ponds for Ganesh immersion with deploying 15,000 staff members of UCD, Health and other departments along with sanitation workers who worked for around the clock in shifts.

Additionally, the commissioner instructed the Zonal Commissioner to implement actions aimed at maintaining cleanliness on the roads in view of the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations on Thursday in the Charminar zone. It is recommended to organize the required vehicles for the collection and disposal of garbage and waste to the designated dump yard.

Amrapali Kata congratulated all the GHMC officials, sanitation workers and staff for their work and efforts to ensure peaceful Ganesh immersion.