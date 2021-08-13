GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi offers prayer at Jogulamba Temple

Gadwal: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, along with family, visited Jogulamba Temple in Alampur and offered prayers to Goddess Jogulamba on Thursday. Earlier, district TRS leaders gave a grand welcome to the Mayor at Beechupally and felicitated her.

TSCOCF Chairman Gattu Timmappa along with TRS activists accompanied the Mayor to Jogulamba Temple in Alampur. Alampur MLA Abraham welcomed the Hyderabad Mayor at Alampur crossroads. Jogulamba Temple Chairman Ravi and Temple Committee members looked after hospitality to the Mayor during her stay.



Mayor Vijayalakshmi offered 'harati' to the deity and prayed at Dhwaja stambha amid Vedic chants by the temple priests.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that she felt very happy and blessed after visiting Jogulamba Temple and offering prayers. She thanked for the grand welcome and hospitality offered by the local leaders and the Temple priests.

Had a blissfull darshanam along with family at Alampur Sri Bala Rameshwara Swamy and Jogulamba Amma in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Accompanied by Chairman Gattu Thimappa Garu, MLA Abraham Garu & @trspartyonline karyakartas. pic.twitter.com/gnNZSVjsEj — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) August 12, 2021



