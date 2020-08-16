GHMC reports 234 cases on Sunday out of 1,102 cases across Telangana
Telangana reported 1,102 coronavirus positive cases which include 234 cases from Hyderabad
Meanwhile, the recoveries climbed up to 68,126 with the discharge of 1,930 persons on a single day. At present, there are 22,542 active cases in the state including 15,502 persons in home or institutional isolation.
Telugu : Media Bulletin on status of positive cases #COVID19 in Telangana. (Dated. 16.08.2020)— Eatala Rajender (@Eatala_Rajender) August 16, 2020
For complete Bulletin... please click on below link 👇https://t.co/nJ24zLHdOe pic.twitter.com/F2UIEgzemn
Out of the total 1,102 cases, GHMC reported 234 cases followed by Karimnagar (101), Rangareddy (81), Warangal Urban (70), Sangareddy (66), Medchal-Malkajgiri (63), Khammam (46), Mahbubnagar (37), Kamareddy (33), Nizamabad (33), Siddipet (30), Nagar Kurnool (29), Nalgonda (28), Warangal Rural (25), Peddapally (22), Mahabubabad (21), Wanaparthy (19), Medak (18), Jogulamba-Gadwal (17), Jangaon (16), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (15), Adilabad (14), Suryapet (13), Rajanna-Sircilla (13), Jagtial (11), Yadadri-Bhongir (11), Mancherial (9), Vikarabad (8), Mulugu (8), Nirmal (4), Narayanpet (4), Komaram-Bheem Asifabad (3).
Not a single case has been reported from Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district.
The government on Saturday tested 12,120 samples out of which 1,102 turned positive and the results of 1,046 are awaited. So far, 7,44,555 tests have been conducted in Telangana.