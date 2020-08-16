GHMC reports 234 cases on Sunday out of 1,102 cases across Telangana

coronavirus positive cases taking the total number of cases to 91,361. While the death toll touched to 693 with nine new deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Telangana on Sunday reported 1,102positive cases taking the total number of cases to 91,361. While the death toll touched to 693 with nine new deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the recoveries climbed up to 68,126 with the discharge of 1,930 persons on a single day. At present, there are 22,542 active cases in the state including 15,502 persons in home or institutional isolation.

Out of the total 1,102 cases, GHMC reported 234 cases followed by Karimnagar (101), Rangareddy (81), Warangal Urban (70), Sangareddy (66), Medchal-Malkajgiri (63), Khammam (46), Mahbubnagar (37), Kamareddy (33), Nizamabad (33), Siddipet (30), Nagar Kurnool (29), Nalgonda (28), Warangal Rural (25), Peddapally (22), Mahabubabad (21), Wanaparthy (19), Medak (18), Jogulamba-Gadwal (17), Jangaon (16), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (15), Adilabad (14), Suryapet (13), Rajanna-Sircilla (13), Jagtial (11), Yadadri-Bhongir (11), Mancherial (9), Vikarabad (8), Mulugu (8), Nirmal (4), Narayanpet (4), Komaram-Bheem Asifabad (3).

Not a single case has been reported from Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district.

The government on Saturday tested 12,120 samples out of which 1,102 turned positive and the results of 1,046 are awaited. So far, 7,44,555 tests have been conducted in Telangana.