GHMC stems inundation in Tolichowki colonies

Hyderabad: Residents of various colonies in Tolichowki will now be hassle-free as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has solved the rainwater inundation issue in Tolichowki. The corporation has ensured no flooding which the colonies were facing since the last several years.

The various colonies surrounding the water bodies such as Jamali Kunta, Shah Hatim Talab, Langer Houz Talab, NayaQilla ka Talab, the major open Nalas like Balkapur Nala, Gulshan Colony Nala and Moti Darwaza Nala earlier faced water-logging and heavy inundation during heavy rains. But with the developmental activities including desilting, expansion of bottlenecks in water bodies and construction of box-type drains there was no inundation of rainwater.

The colonies resident welfare associations said, "during monsoon, people were facing problems to stay in the area as for the last two years there was huge inundation of water in the colonies. The associations gave representations to the public representatives to solve the issue, but the works were delayed due to various reasons. But now the GHMC has taken up various civic works to ensure no inundation.

With representations given by the colony associations, the area MLA and corporator responded and sanctioned various works to ensure no flooding. The works include the box-type drain, cleaning debris, sanitation and BT road works. Residents extended their gratitude and appreciated the prompt action of the GHMC and area corporator.

On Sunday, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin along with GHMC officers inspected Shah Hatim lake, and other water bodies including water loggings points across Tolichowki and assured that there are no bottlenecks in the flow of stormwater in water bodies and informed that with the huge inflow during continues rains, all the outlets are functioning with smooth flow of water.

According to the Tolichowki division corporator, to ensure no flooding in various colonies in Tolichowki, box type drain pipelines worth Rs 1.90 crore were laid to assure that there was no flooding in localities during rain. Moreover, another box-type drain in Ibrahim Bagh was also completed which was constructed with an amount of Rs 20 crore along with the retaining wall till river Musi to ensure overflow.