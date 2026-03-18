GHMC, Task Force seize over 600 kg of stale chicken

In a major food safety crackdown, GHMC officials, along with Task Force teams, conducted a joint operation and raided a shop and booked the owner for storing and selling stale chicken. Police seized around 610 kg of stale chicken from the premises.

Ahead of Eid, Police conducted a raid at A1 Fresh Chicken Mart in Musheerabad. During the raid it was found that the owner had been un-hygienically storing and selling stored frozen chicken.

According to police, the meat, which had reportedly been stored for several days, was being sold to customers and supplied to bars, wine shops, and restaurants, raising serious concerns about public health and food safety in the city.

Believing the information to be true at about 1 pm, the decoy staff visited the said place, upon verification the meat appeared in a decomposition state and in unhygienic condition.

Police have registered a case against the shop owner, identified as Shaik Shakeel, who has been detained along with other staff members involved in the operation.

K Rama Chandra Reddy Sub-Inspector of Police, along with the staff and independent mediators, reached the said premises and conducted a search following due procedure. During the search, it was found that approximately 610 kgs of chicken was stored in a frozen state in a highly unhygienic environment. The meat appeared to be decomposed, emitting foul smell, and is being contaminated by the free movement of rats and cats. Further investigation revealed that the establishment had been operating with an expired licence since January, violating municipal and food safety regulations.

Officials emphasised that strict action will be taken against those endangering public health and warned food businesses to comply with safety standards and licensing requirements.

Food safety teams advised the citizens to check hygiene standards before purchasing meat products.