GHMC to set up treatment disposal type waste to energy plants

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is augmenting its efforts to convert solid waste into energy by expanding the garbage treatment plants as part of wealth from waste programmes. The GHMC aims to dispose the garbage collected from various parts of the city. The expansion is being carried out to control the increasing amount of stored garbage.

According to GHMC, about 7000 to 7500 metric tonnes of waste is collected daily by GHMC. They said that they would plan on converting wet waste into compost, making biogas, plastic recycling, combustible waste piled up in dry waste and use to generate electricity.

"A 19.5 MW power plant in Jawahar Nagar was increased to 24-MW. The Government also approved to increase the capacity further to 48-MW. So far, 6.35 lakh RDF (Refuse Derived Fuel), formed from waste, was used and 225 mega units of electricity was generated," said a senior officer at GHMC.

Moreover, the construction of another 14.5-MW power plant has also been undertaken in Dundigal. It is likely to be completed by the end of March, with a capacity of utilising around 1,000 to 1,200 metric tonnes of waste. Construction of an 11-MW waste to energy plant in Bibi Nagar will also be completed soon. This plant has the capacity to utilise 800 to 900 tonnes of waste. A 12-MW waste to energy plant is being set up in Yacharam in Ibrahimpatnam mandal. A total of 100.5-MW of electricity is expected to be generated through the waste to energy plants under GHMC, said an officer.

Following the 15-MW power plant developed by GHMC in Pyara Nagar of Sangareddy district, the garbage collected from the northern region was moved to Pyara Nagar, and approximately 800 to 1000 tons of RDF will be used per day for power generation.