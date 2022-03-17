GHMC to shore up green cover of city

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to increase the green cover of the city. As part of this, the GHMC is preparing to set up more parks in vacant government lands in different parts of the city. This step is been taken to reduce temperature and control pollution.

The Municipal Corporation is also going to take up beautification of lakes in the city with cycling facilities and other facilities for the citizens. This development will be taken up under phase manner with some areas under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity and a few others will be taken up by the GHMC.

The works include greenery and beautification of open spaces such as theme parks, plantations, junction beautification, and footpath renovation. As per the Indian State of Forest Report (IFSR), Hyderabad topped all megacities in the country in the green cover development over the land for one decade.

The report says that the increase in green cover was as much as 147 percent-from 33.15 sq km to 81.81 sq km. According to GHMC officials, priority is being given to the improvement of the living standards of the Hyderabad metropolitan residents by creating a better environment. Soon more parks will also be developed in a way that can provide fun and sports facilities like mini play courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, traditional and modern games to the visitors. These parks will also be an alternative tourist destination.

Adding to this the officials said that the recent development of hundreds of parks is yielding good results.