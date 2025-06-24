Ghose Commission Inquiry Into Kaleshwaram Project: Team Revanth to submit BRS govt Cabinet records to panel

Hyderabad: With matters coming to a head, the state Cabinet on Monday decided to submit details of Cabinet approvals by the previous BRS government for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, along with minutes of those meetings to the PC Ghose Commission which is inquiring into the irregularities in the multipurpose irrigation project.

The Cabinet also decided to continue with dedicated efforts and to ‘fight it out’ for protecting Telangana’s rightful share of water from the Godavari River in the wake of the Bankacherla project proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government.

During the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat, the Council of Ministers decided to submit a full report, including the minutes of the previous BRS government’s Cabinet meeting to the Ghose Commission. “The Cabinet discussed the matter at length. It was decided to submit all the details to the commission by June 30. Now everything will be clear as to whether the Cabinet Sub-Committee’s recommendations were considered during the Cabinet discussions on the Kaleshwaram project.

What purpose the Cabinet Sub-committee served and for what purpose it was constituted? These will be answered", Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said while briefing the media, along with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Vakiti Srihari.

The Council of Ministers discussed various issues in-depth, including the Banakacharla project that the Andhra Pradesh government is planning to build. It was reiterated that the Telangana government was ready for discussions over contentious issue. Pongulet blamed the previous BRS government for the Bankacharla project issue and held that the foundation for these were laid during the BRS regime. “They are creating the upheaval now to cover up this and to save their own skin,” he pointed out. The important inter-state matters discussed included resolving issues with AP, such as those concerning bifurcation.

It was decided that the top officials representing committees of both States will hold meetings to resolve the matter. As part of efforts to smoothen the administration, the Cabinet also approved holding quarterly reviews to follow up on the implementation of the Cabinet decisions.

It was also decided to hold Cabinet meetings twice a month.

The meeting also decided to install statues of Telangana Thalli in all district collectorates by November 9. It was also decided to hold the Rythu Bharosa Vijayotsavalu across Telangana on Tuesday Monday. The Cabinet has given its approval to the new Sports Policy and constitution of Telangana Sports Hub Board of Governance and Telangana Sports Development Fund. The Council of Ministers also approved the Regional Ring Road’s South Alignment of 201 km from Choutuppal to Sangareddy, among other decisions.

This was the first cabinet meeting following the Cabinet expansion, with the induction of three new ministers --Vivek Venkataswamy, Vakiti Srihari and Aduluri Lakshman, who attended for the first time.