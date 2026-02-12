MP pushes for Mysuru’s inclusion in high-speed rail network

In the wake of the Union Budget 2026-27, which announced seven new high-speed rail corridors aimed at transforming connectivity across India, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has taken proactive steps to advocate for the region’s interests.

The scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to press for the extension of high-speed rail benefits to Mysuru and the revival of a long-pending local railway project.

During the meeting, the MP formally submitted a proposal urging the inclusion of the Bengaluru-Mysuru segment as a natural extension of the Bengaluru-centric high-speed network. Such an addition could significantly reduce travel times on the roughly 140-150 km route, enhance tourism to heritage sites like Mysore Palace, boost economic integration with Bengaluru’s IT corridor, and support regional development in southern Karnataka.

In addition to the high-speed proposal, Yaduveer highlighted the Mysuru-Kushalnagar railway line, an 87-km project that has faced repeated delays and setbacks. The line, intended to connect Mysuru with the coffee-rich Kodagu district via Belagola and Kushalnagar, underwent a final location survey years ago but encountered hurdles related to land acquisition, environmental concerns, and perceived low traffic potential. Recent reports indicate that South Western Railway had shelved the project earlier in 2026 citing inadequate financial viability and passenger/freight demand. The MP appealed for immediate intervention to restart land acquisition processes and revive the initiative, arguing that improved rail access would unlock tourism, agriculture logistics (especially coffee and spices), and overall connectivity to a region often underserved by modern transport infrastructure.

Minister Vaishnaw reportedly responded positively, assuring prompt directives to officials for both matters. Local sentiment, as reflected in public discussions and media coverage, remains cautiously optimistic. While residents welcome the vision of high-speed connectivity, many emphasise more immediate priorities like modernising Mysuru Railway Station, quadrupling tracks on the existing Bengaluru-Mysuru line for faster and more frequent services, and addressing everyday bottlenecks before committing to futuristic mega-projects.

Yaduveer Wadiyar’s advocacy highlights a broader challenge in India’s infrastructure rollout by balancing national flagship ambitions with equitable regional inclusion. If successful, extending high-speed rail to Mysuru and reviving the Kushalnagar link could position the historic city not just as a tourist destination but as a vital node in southern India’s rapidly evolving transport landscape.

For now, the ball remains in the Railway Ministry’s court, with Mysuru’s residents and leaders watching closely for tangible progress in the months ahead.