Ghose panel set to crank up Medigadda probe from today

Hyderabad: Justice Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram would speed up the probe into Medigadda from Friday. At least 20 top irrigation officials were summoned for final round of open house hearing. Former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and retired Irrigation officials SK Joshi, Rajath Kumar and retired chief engineer Murlidhar Rao and senior irrigation engineers will appear before the commission.

The tenure of the Commission has already been extended till October 31. Officials said that the Ghose Commission will wind up the hearing on affidavits submitted by the top officials before finalising the report on Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages which have been damaged last year. Meanwhile, Ghose held a meeting with the Experts committee and sought some more findings in their study on the barrages. The Commission would also seek the help of the state Finance wing to understand the CAG findings on alleged corruption in the multi-crore Kaleshwaram lift scheme. If required, the Commission would call a meeting with state CAG officials to get some clarifications.

Ghose Commission already asked the officials to furnish the details of the five member committee constituted by KCR government to study the viability of Pranahita and its recommendations to the government. “Was the Kaleshwaram an alternative to Pranahita or did KCR launch his dream project only to scrap the Congress proposal would be known in the probe”, said officials.

Sources said that the Commission would also ask the irrigation officials to provide the details of the status of the structures constructed under Pranahita to ascertain the financial burden on the State.