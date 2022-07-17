Girl ends her life over failure in Inter exams

Peddapalli: In a sad incident, a 16-year-old reportedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide over her failure to complete intermediate.The incident took place in Adavisrirampur of Mutharam mandal. The victim identified as Kunuru Anjali, was pursuing her intermediate (MPC) in a private junior college in Karimnagar.

According to police, Anjali failed in a subject during the recently held intermediate final exams. Disappointed over her performance, she made suicide attempt by consuming pesticide at her residence on Saturday afternoon.

The family members rushed her to Mutharam hospital from where she was shifted to Karimnagar hospital for better treatment. However, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment in the night.

Anjali is the elder daughter of Venkanna and Pavani, who have two daughters and a son.