Girl Power Unleashed! Girls eclipse boys in both Inter Ist & 2nd yr results

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday announced the results for the first and second years of Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2024 (IPE-2024).

According to the results announced by State Education Secretary B Venkatesam, girls outshined boys for the second consecutive year.

The overall pass percentage of the second year is 64.19 per cent, which is lower than the previous year. Of this, girls registered a pass percentage of 72.53 per cent as against the pass percentage of boys, which stood at 56.1 per cent.

Similarly, in the first-year intermediate course, girls outshined boys, registering a pass percentage of 68.35 per cent against the boys' percentage of 51.5.

While the pass percentages are down from the previous academic year, the overall pass percentages and the pass percentage of boys and girls continue to show the falling pass percentage of boys for the last couple of years. As against this, the pass percentages of girls in the first and second years of intermediate education remained higher or maintained a constant position that is higher than boys since 2019, barring the results during COVID-19.

When it comes to the district-wise pass peer cents, Rangareddy district stood first with a 71.7 per cent pass, Medchal district stood second with a 71.58 per cent pass, and Mulugu district stood third with a 70.01 per cent pass.

Similarly, in the second-year results, Mulugu district got the first position with an 82.95 per cent pass rate, Medchal district got the second position with a 79.31 per cent pass rate, and Rangareddy district got the third position with a 77.63 per cent passing rate.

The subject-wise analysis of the results shows that students in the MPC stream topped the first position with 68.52 per cent in the first year and 73.85 per cent in the second year. BPC students were in the second position with 67.34 per cent and 67.52 per cent, in the first and second years, respectively.

The MEC stream took the third position, with 50.51 per cent of students passing in the first year and 59.93 per cent passing in the second year.

The commerce stream of CEC stood in the fourth position, with a 41.73 per cent passing rate in the first year and a 44.81 per cent pass rate in the second year.

The arts stream of HEC is the lowest, standing fifth among its counterparts, with 31.57 pass per cent in the first year and 43.51 pass per cent in the second year.

The TSBIE said that students can access their results by visiting the official websites of the intermediate board at https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ and http://results.cgg.gov.in.