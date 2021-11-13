Girl who found dead in Punjagutta was killed by mother, says police

The four-year-old girl who was found dead in front of a close shop in Dwarakapuri colony of Punjagutta was killed by her, said the police who arrested the woman and two others in connection with the case.

Investigations revealed that the woman killed her daughter to save her extra marital affair. The police nabbed the accused in Ajmer of Rajasthan. They are said to be residents of Old City in Hyderabad.

A press conference will be held today noon where the police will disclose the case details. During the investigation, the police created a poster and sent to the neighbouring states and shared in the social media handles.

On Wednesday night, the police received the information that the accused were in Rajasthan and soon they flew down to the place and arrested the culprits.