Girls should have equal opportunities: Collector Anita Ramachandran

Bhongir: Celebrating International Girls' Day, District Collector Anita Ramachandran along with the officials of District Child Protection, Women and Child Welfare department conducted a webinar on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector stated that it is a right of the girls to get equal opportunities on par with boys and advised to utilise the latest technologies to achieve their life ambitions. She directed the Department of Child Protection to carry out appropriate awareness programmes in collaboration with Education Department so that girls are not deceived by new technologies.

State Child Protection Commission member Bandi Aparna said village-level child protection committees should be strengthened to prevent sexual assaults on children and instructed the welfare officer to take appropriate action so that the victims will receive immediate financial assistance.

District Welfare Officer Rikala Swarajyam said a child protection mechanism has been set up in the district for the protection of children and added that the needy can call the Child Helpline 1098,100,181 and 108 toll free number and get protection.