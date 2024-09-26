Girls should regularly consume nutritious food to stay healthy: Women Medical Specialists

Nagar kurnool: A free medical camp was conducted for girls under the auspices of the Women Empowerment Department and the District Medical and Health Department at the Government Science Degree College in the Nagar Kurnool district. Women medical specialists, Dr. Mahati, Dr. Sravani, Dr. Sandhya, and Dr. Madhuri, conducted medical examinations for each degree student and informed them about the precautions they should follow. They also provided free medicines as needed.

Speaking on the occasion, the women medical specialists emphasized that especially adolescent girls must regularly consume nutritious food. They also stressed the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and advised students to undergo regular health check-ups to stay healthy. They recommended that if any health issues arise, girls should immediately consult the nearest medical facility.

The specialists gave various health protection tips to the girls studying in the college. Additionally, hemoglobin tests were conducted for all students within the college premises, and those found to have low hemoglobin levels were given appropriate free medications.

College Principal Kamar Shajahan Sultana thanked the District Medical and Health Department for organizing the free medical camp, noting that it greatly benefited both students and female staff. She urged everyone to follow the recommendations provided by the medical specialists, adding that consistent adherence is essential for women and adolescent girls to remain healthy. Special thanks were extended to Dr. Srinivasulu, and Dr. venkatdas Programming Officers of the Medical and Health Department, for organizing the event. The Women Empowerment Officer Umadevi, faculty members Vanitha and Asha Begum, medical staff member Kavitha Sister, and ASHA worker Shobharani, among others, participated in the event.