Give a chance to BJP candidate: Raja Singh appeals to voters

Nidamanoor (Nalgonda): BJP MLA Raja Singh stated that the ruling TRS and age-old Congress has given the opportunity to rich candidates to contest for the Sagar by poll, whereas common man party BJP fielded a poor, educated and service-oriented tribal candidate Dr Ravi Naik.

Along with party election in-charge Sankineni Venkateshwar Rao, Nukala Narsimha Reddy and other leaders, Raja Singh accompanied Dr Ravi Naik, who filed his nomination papers in in Nidamanoor of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency on Tuesday.

Later speaking to the media, the MLA urged the people of Sagar constituency to give an opportunity to lotus party this time as already they gave the chance to Congress and TRS earlier. He pointed out that both these parties will do nothing for Sagar constituency development if they win the election.

He alleged that lands given to Tribals were occupied by Congress and TRS leaders. The government was filing cases against saffron leaders for fighting for the tribal lands, he pointed out.

BJP candidate Dr Ravi Naik in his address stated that allocating ticket to a tribal even in the general seat is historic in the political history of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. Political parties always treated Lambada community as vote bank only, and never treated them as leaders, except Bharatiya Janata Party, he stated.

Ravi thanked everyone for promoting his candidature from saffron party for Sagar by election and urged the people of the constituency to give an opportunity to him to render valuable services to them.