Give another chance to Modi to lead nation: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP National General Secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said it was a pleasure to attend the 'Meet and Greet' programme organised by the Global Telangana Association Forum on the occasion of the completion of one year together with Telangana people living abroad. Addressing the meeting, on Sunday, he said all the participating NRIs are hardworking people. "Honestly, it is not fun if you do business with money and enter politics. Those who work hard from the lower levels and rise to the top know the problems people face and know the difficulties. There is fun in those hardships. After reaching the top, there is a desire to solve people's problems."

The services of NRIs who have no money but studied hard and are serving India by going abroad and working are unforgettable.

He said looking at the NRIs and their services all of you, I remember what Swami Vivekananda said 225 years ago. Swami Vivekananda said that he saw Mother India sitting on the highest throne in the world. Today's Narendra (Narendra Modi) is making the words of Narendra (Vivekananda)come true by being on a mission to make India a Viswa Guru," he added.

He recalled how before Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office India was ranked 10th in terms of economic progress and became the 5th economic power in the world. Also, working with the determination to take India to the 3rd position in the next five years and make the country a leader by 2047. He said Modi should be given another chance to fulfil the goal of making India a developed country.