Give gazetted status to ACTOs says Mohammad Mujahid Hussain

Karimnagar : Foreight years the Assistant Commercial Tax Officers (ACTOs) working in the Commercial Tax department in the State are not given the gazetted status, said Telangana State Commercial Taxes Department Non-Gazetted Employees Union State president Mohammad Mujahid Hussain.

He said in the year 2017, he gave a representation to the then Revenue Principal Secretary Ajay Mishra to give gazetted status to ACTOs in the department. Telangana government did not give gazetted status to ACTOs when Telangana State was formed.

The first PRC commission recommended that ACTOs can be given gazetted status. The Telangana Public Service Commission Secretary wrote a letter to the then Revenue Principal Secretary saying that gazetted status can be given to ACTOs as they fall under Group Two.

Former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar wrote a letter to Law department asking whether gazetted status to ACTOs given or not, and the Law Department said they can give gazetted status to ACTOs.

Deputy Tahsildar Sub Treasury Officer Cooperative Registrar Sub Register Municipal Commissioner in Group Two are continuing their departments in gazetted status then those who scored higher marks in Commercial Taxes Department when the examination was conducted by Telangana Public Service Commission can be given gazetted status, Hussain said.

Ministers, Government Whip, MLC and 27 MLAs of Congress Party, Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti Party, BJP, CPI, and Leader Majlis Party have written letters Telangana State Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Chief Secretary Santha Kumari, however, gazetted status has not been issued to the ACTOs so far, he worried.

The second PRC Commission Chairman N Sivashankar also prepared a file and sent it to the Revenue Principal Secretary that ACTOs can be given gazetted status. In Andhra Pradesh, the gazetted status to ACTOs was granted by the Andhra Pradesh government three years ago by implementing GO 216. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Chief Secretary Shanta Kumari should do justice to the ACTOs, Hussain said.