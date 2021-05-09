Give up, get treatment, Telangana Police tells Covid-hit Maoists

Hyderabad: In a bid to leave no flank exposed in the battle against coronavirus in the state, Telangana Police have reached out to covid-struck Maoists too.

Police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, have appealed to the ultras, who contracted the viurus, to return to the mainstream and seek treatment.



In a media statement, Superintendent of Police, Sunil Dutt advised those Maoists who are suffering from Covid, to surrender to the police, so that they can be provided suitable treatment in hospitals.



According to the statement, police has credible information that several of the Maoist cadres, and their leaders, are suffering from the virus. It also noted that many of the Covid-struck Maoists who wish to surrender and avail treatment, are being prevented by their leaders.



Police warned that such a situation would lead to "severe repercussions".