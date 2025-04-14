Glorious Tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on His 134th Birth Anniversary at Ieeja Municipality

Gadwal: In a heartfelt and grand ceremony, rich tributes were paid to Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of his 134th birth anniversary at the Ieeja Municipality center. Floral garlands were offered to his statue, and a large gathering marked the event with deep reverence and respect.

During the ceremony, several speakers highlighted the relevance of Dr. Ambedkar’s ideas in contemporary society. They emphasized that paying tribute to Ambedkar should not be limited to his birth or death anniversaries alone, but should also reflect in our day-to-day commitment to his ideals and vision. The speakers warned that without practicing his principles in daily life, the dream of uplifting all sections of society—especially the marginalized—would remain unfulfilled.

Speakers raised concerns about the current times where many of the constitutional rights envisioned by Dr. Ambedkar are under threat. They stressed that it is the collective responsibility of the people, particularly the youth, to safeguard the Constitution and uphold its values.

Addressing a common misconception, the speakers clarified that Dr. Ambedkar is not a leader belonging only to the Scheduled Castes, but a national icon who fought for justice and equality for all. They pointed out his immense contribution towards uplifting the Backward Classes (BCs) politically by advocating for reservations and accused the then Congress leadership of blocking his progressive efforts.

The speakers also remembered his efforts towards women’s rights and empowerment, including his introduction of the Hindu Code Bill to ensure women's rights, for which he had to resign from his position as Law Minister after the bill was rejected. They described Dr. Ambedkar as an intellectual giant, noting that even the United Nations recognized him as one of the greatest minds of the modern world—a matter of immense pride for India.

Calling Ambedkar a torchbearer of knowledge, the speakers said that his wisdom continues to shine not just in India, but across the world. They urged every individual to take a pledge to work towards realizing his dreams and ideals.

The event witnessed the participation of people from all walks of life including local residents, democratic activists, leaders from various political parties, representatives of the all-party committee, MRPS leaders, Budaga Jangam community leaders, and members of various people's organizations. Their enthusiastic participation made the program a resounding success.