GO 69 portends danger for TS government: Sandeep Pandey

Hyderabad: Referring to the comments of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on scrapping GO 111 that was protecting the catchment areas of historic twin reservoirs Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, social activist and Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Prof Sandeep Pandey said the Telangana government will fall if it implements GO 69 scrapping and replacing GO 111.



Pandey addressed the gathering as part of the awareness campaign for restoring GO 111 to protect twin reservoirs started by the lake lovers of Hyderabad along with Fridays For Future Hyderabad and Citizens For Hyderabad. He supported the movement of #SaveOurSagars #RestoreGO111 #SaveHimayatSagar and #SaveOsmanSagar started by city-based environmentalists and activists.

Speaking at the awareness programme at Lamakaan, in Banjara Hills, on Sunday, Sandeep said, "In the name of extension of Hyderabad the Telangana government cannot disturb nature by allowing and promoting constructions in the catchment areas of water bodies and by bringing construction projects that only increase corruption. The concretisation destroys the eco-system of lakes and if people do not come forward to fight for water bodies they as well as their future generations are going to suffer a lot."

He called upon people from across the city and the State to come forward and join the movement of saving the twin reservoirs of Hyderabad. He demanded the government to restore the GO 111, restricting any type of construction near the twin reservoirs.

Giving an example of developed countries which have more industrialisation and urban population than India, he said but still maintain their water bodies clean and preserve them for future generations by protecting them from encroachments and concretisation.

Sandeep unveiled the 3D model of the landscape that clearly explained the flow of River Musi from Anantgiri Hills to the Hyderabad High Court. Social sctivist Dr. Lubna Sarwath, along with former IICT chief Scientist Dr K Babu Rao, explained the role of protecting GO 111 catchment area. They demonstrated how if it was encroached the runoff would inundate the city with floods higher than what is currently the case.

Referring to the minister's comments, Lubna said, "Twin reservoirs are under threat due to the issuance of GO 69 which makes the GO111 null and void in most unethical way. These reservoirs are the bloodline of Hyderabad and have multiple ecological functions which cannot be ignored; fighting for this is not a propaganda Minister KTR."

To support the movement of saving reservoirs, Harsha Komet and the team of Cypher Hours gave performances through artistic forms like dance, rap and beat box. A skit was also performed by the team of Fridays For Future Hyderabad.

Model and Animal Lover Andaleeb Zaidi spoke on importance of all species in an ecosystem with emphasis on biodiversity flourishing in the catchment area. She said about 281 (second largest in Telangana) species of birds in Osmansagar and 256 species in the Himayatsagar, not to forget reptiles, mammals, insects and water life that co-exist in this flourishing biodiversity. She encouraged people to come forward to support the cause.