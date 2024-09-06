God created teachers to shape society: Komati

Nalgonda: God created teachers to shape society by moulding students into valuable citizens,” said Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy while attending a Teachers’ Day celebration held in Nalgonda on Thursday.

He further stated that teachers are on par with gods and that many successful people in society today are products of government schools. He shared that visiting government schools gives him the same feeling as visiting a temple.

However, he noted that the current education system is seeing many changes, pointing out that in some schools, the number of teachers exceeds that of students, which needs to be addressed. He urged teachers to educate students with the same dedication they would for their own children, saying that determined teachers can create precious citizens for society. He also encouraged the teachers of Nalgonda district to strive to make the district rank first in the upcoming 10th-grade public exams.

Komatireddy mentioned that, as part of his efforts to improve the education system, the Prateek Reddy Foundation has taken steps to build new infrastructure for schools, including the construction of a new building for the Bottuguda School. He also shared his ongoing efforts to improve several government schools in the constituency.

Another Guest, poet, writer, and Rajya Sabha MP Koduri Vishwavajendra Prasad stressed the need to teach students about culture and tradition, highlighting that in Delhi, seats in public schools are highly sought after, and that similar conditions should be created in public schools across all regions.

Nalgonda MP K Raghaveer called for transforming the public education system to compete with corporate education.

Bhongiri MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy spoke about the Telangana government’s efforts to empower education and encouraged teachers to work towards increasing student enrollment in schools. He requested that teachers support the government’s initiatives.

Nakirekal MLA Vemula Veeresam praised the state government’s efforts to reform the education system and urged teachers to work towards strengthening it.

Later, the minister and other dignitaries honored teachers selected as the best by presenting them with shawls, mementos, and garlands.

At the start of the programme, the minister, along with all the guests, paid tribute by garlanding a portrait of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the former President of India and a prominent teacher