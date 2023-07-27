Godavari flood marks 50.50 feet at Bhadrachalam 

Bhadrachalam: The flood Godavari started receeding slowly here at Bhadrachalam.

It was marked 50.50 feet at 11 am informed by the officers. At 9 am it was marked 50.70 feet and was study, started receeding very slowly said the Officers.

The officers were alerted to all the mandal officers and setup the control rooms at Sub Collector office and ITDA office.

The district Collector Dr Priyanka Ala monitored minute to minute situation and gave orders to the officers. She stayed at Bhadrachalam and monitored all the situations.

Delete Edit

An aerial view images flood at Bhadrachalam

The officers were alerted on the and observing the forecast giving the messages to all the mandal officers.They asked to officers immediately shifted the families in the villages which were very closed to the Godavari River.



She informed alerted all the people who were living low-lying areas and arranged immediately shifted to them.

She said, arranged two NDRF teams faced any situation in the agency villages.

She said, the people don’t make panic on the floods and Government take all measures for the people.

The roads connectivity was closed due to floods from the Bhadrachalam to all agency mandals.

Due to over flow flood water on the roads, the RTC stopped their services in last two days.

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar interacted with the district officers by phone and monitoring the situation.

She also ordered the officers to identify the places which would be affected with floods and immediately shifted the people.

On other side, the Irrigation officers lifted twenty five gates of Taliperu project at Cherla and released 9,317 cusecs water in to Godavari.