Godavari flood marks 51.40 feet's at Bhadrachalam

Kothagudem: The flood Godavari crossed danger mark final waning level of 51.50 feets on Tuesday at 8 am. If the level is reached reaches 53 feet the officers will issue a third warning level here.

The officers were alerted to all the mandal officers and setup the control rooms at Sub Collector office and ITDA office. The district Collector Jitesh V Patil monitored minute to minute situation and giving orders to the officers.

It was observed the flood water raising very slowly.The officers expect will cross danger level according to the forecasts.

The officers were alerted on the and observing the forecast giving the messages to all the mandal officers.They asked to officers immediately shifted the families in the villages which were very closed to the Godavari River. They also maintain the buffer stocks also all the mandal head quarters.

There was no rains in upper catchment areas it was resulted there was no affect of floods this time they said.

The district Collector monitoring the situation and he said, faced any situation. He informed alerted all the people who were living low-lying areas and arranged immediately shifted to them. He said, arranged two NDRF teams faced any situation in the agency villages. He said, the people don’t make panic on the floods and Government take all measures for the people.

The roads connectivity was closed due to floods from the Bhadrachalam to all agency mandals. Due to over flow flood water on the roads, the RTC stopped their services in last two days.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy directed district officers by phone and monitoring the situation. He also ordered the officers to identify the places which would be affected by floods and immediately shift the people.



















