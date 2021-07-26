Godavari level recedes slowly at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: The people of Bhadrachalam breathed of ease as Godavari has slowed down on Sunday. The Godavari which reached the mark of its second warning at 48 feet at evening of 6 pm of Saturday was seen gradually decreasing.

After being steady at midnight of Saturday, it slowly and reached first warning level of 43 feet in the morning hours of Sunday. After that it was slowly receding and marked 41 feet in evening hours on Sunday at around 6 pm. After which the officers withdraw the first warning level at Bhadrachalam.

It was a great relief of the people of Bhadrachalam, as they were worried about the overflowing Godavari and various news coming from social media sites.

People of the temple town have actually expected more floods this year due to heavy rain in upper catchment area. This was also because of the construction of copper dam at Polvaram Project that the water in the Godavari marked above danger level this year.

In this view the officials were all prepared and had made arrangements to face any kind of situation in the State. The District Collector D Anudeep who is monitoring the situation continuously for the past few days, had ordered the officers to keep an eye on the minute to minute happenings in Bhadrachalam. He stayed in the temple town Bhadrachalam and closely monitoring the entire situation.

The Collector visited the rehabilitation centres for flood victims and interacted with them. He setup control room from the beginning of the flood like situation at Bhadrachalam from the Sub Collector office and responding to the inquiries on WhatsApp calls.

He appealed to the people who were suffering from the flood in the region to send photos and details on the WhatsApp number 9392919743 as directed by the officials, so that the help could reach them as soon as possible .