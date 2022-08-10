Godavari rages once again at Bhadrachalam, officials alerted

Amid continuous rains, Godavari is raging once again at Bhadrachalam. The water level which was 49.3 feet at 5 am on Wednesday rose to 49.8 feet by 7 am due to flood from above. With this, the authorities issued a second danger warning. At present, the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam is flowing with a flood of 12,11,032 cusecs. A third danger alert will be issued if the water level reaches 53 feet.



Meanwhile, the flow of Godavari is increasing every hour. The water level, which was 43.5 feet on Tuesday evening, rose to 48 feet at midnight. Officials are predicting that there is a possibility of further increase in flood in Godavari on Wednesday.



The district officials were alerted as the Godavari river once again overflowing. Collector Anudeep asked the people of Bhadrachalam, Charla, Dummugudem, Burgampadu, Sarapaka, Ashwaraopeta, Pinapaka, Edullabayyaram and other villages to be careful. He directed the authorities to speed up the process of moving the people of the low-lying areas to safe places and make all necessary arrangements for the people.