Godavari reaches 61ft at Bhadrachalam, officials to stop traffic on bridge

Due to incessant rains, streams and bends are overflowing across Telangana. The water level in the rivers is reaching a dangerous level and reservoirs have become full. In this sequence, the Godavari is raging with the rains falling in the upper areas.

It is flowing dangerously at Bhadrachalam. As a result, many colonies in the town were submerged including Subhash Nagar, Ram Temple area, Ayyappa Colony and New Colony were flooded. Alerted officials are moving people to rehabilitation centers.

The officials are warning that the intensity of flood in Bhadrachalam is likely to increase tonight. At present the water level of Godavari is 6t feet and is likely to reach 70 feet at night, they said. Due to the flooding of the Godavari, the traffic from Bhadrachalam to Koonavaram and Charla was stopped. The authorities have decided to stop traffic on Bhadrachalam Godavari Bridge from 5 pm today.