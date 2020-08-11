Godavari rises to 25 feet level at Bhadrachalam

Kothagudem: The water level of Godavari River has been increasing very slowly at Bhadrachalam. The water level reached 25.1 feet on Tuesday evening, informed the officials. The water level was at 24 at 7 am in the day. With the copious rainfall in the upper catchment of Godavari, the river was receiving flood waters.



District Collector MV Reddy has alerted the officers to take measures in low-lying areas and directed all the officials to make public announcements in villages and instructed not to cross streams. The irrigation officers said the water will slowly decrease after midnight.

On the other hand, Taliperu project also full of flood water on Tuesday at Cherla in Bhadrachalam. Due to heavy rains in the upper catchment area in Chhattisgarh State, flood water reached the project heavily. On Tuesday, the irrigation engineer opened ten gates for five feet and released 24,308 cusecs of water into Godavari. The water level in the project is 72.32 meters, the officers said.