Live
- Trinamool's ‘Martyrs’ Day’ to clash with BJP’s mass agitation on July 21
- Complaint filed against 26 parties for using the name of I.N.D.I.A.
- Microsoft 365 AI Copilot to be available at $30 per user for businesses
- Pfizer, Gilead, GSK to lead $150 bn infectious diseases mkt by 2029: Report
- Oppn parties accused of improper use of 'India' in alliance formation, legal action sought
- Shocker: Infant slips out of man’s arms, washed away in flooded Thane drain
- Nitish Kumar says has no objection to 'INDIA' name for opposition bloc
- Nirmala Sitharaman meets World Bank President Ajay Banga
- Warangal: Abhinav braces for big stage politics
- Thousands of authors urge AI companies to stop stealing books
Godavari river in Bhadrachalam reaches danger level
The water level, which was 20 feet on Tuesday evening, reached 28.9 feet at 1 pm on Wednesday. As the flood water is reaching the projects in the upper areas too, the gates are being lifted
Bhadrachalam: Godavari river is overflowing with heavy rains. The water levels of Godavari at Bhadrachalam is gradually increasing. The water level, which was 20 feet on Tuesday evening, reached 28.9 feet at 1 pm on Wednesday. As the flood water is reaching the projects in the upper areas too, the gates are being lifted and the water is being released. With this, the officials are predicting that there is a possibility that the water level of the river will increase further in the next 24 hours.
As the water level is rising, most of the bathing ghats in Bhadrachalam have been submerged. Boards have been set up for the devotees who come to have a darshan of Sri Ram not to go too deep while taking a bath. Officials are alerting the people of the low-lying areas.