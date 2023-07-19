Godavari river in Bhadrachalam reaches danger level

Bhadrachalam: Godavari river is overflowing with heavy rains. The water levels of Godavari at Bhadrachalam is gradually increasing. The water level, which was 20 feet on Tuesday evening, reached 28.9 feet at 1 pm on Wednesday. As the flood water is reaching the projects in the upper areas too, the gates are being lifted and the water is being released. With this, the officials are predicting that there is a possibility that the water level of the river will increase further in the next 24 hours.

As the water level is rising, most of the bathing ghats in Bhadrachalam have been submerged. Boards have been set up for the devotees who come to have a darshan of Sri Ram not to go too deep while taking a bath. Officials are alerting the people of the low-lying areas.