Godavari River Water Level Reaches 38 Feet at Bhadrachalam, Discharge at 7.19 Lakh Cusecs

The water level of the Godavari River at Bhadrachalam (BCM) reached 38.00 feet with a discharge of 7,19,875 Cusecs.

The water level of the Godavari River at Bhadrachalam (BCM) reached 38.00 feet with a discharge of 7,19,875 Cusecs. This has led to authorities issuing a warning as the water level nears the 1st warning level of 43.00 feet with a discharge of 9,32,288 Cusecs.

The 2nd and 3rd warning levels are at 48.00 feet and 53.00 feet respectively, with discharges of 11,44,645 Cusecs and 14,26,684 Cusecs.

The most recent major flood occurred in 2022 when the water level peaked at 71.30 feet with a discharge of 21.78 Lakh Cusecs. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urging residents in the area to take necessary precautions.

