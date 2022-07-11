Godavari water level reaches at 49 feet at Bhadrachalam

Kothagudem: Due to heavy rains lashing in upper catchment area and in the district the water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam has increased steadily and reached the 49 feet mark on Monday. If the water reaches the 53 feet, the officials will have to issue final warning here, informed the officers.

The irrigation projects in Kothagudem district has received heavy inflows in the wake of continuous rains in their catchment area.

Pedavagu project in Aswaraopet mandal, Lothuvagu and Isukavagu in Aswapuram mandal were overflowing.

The projects of the district Kinnerasani, Taliperu are filled with flood water.

Smilarly, 19 gates at the Taliperu project at Cherla were lifted to release about 26,182 cusecs of water downstream on morning hours of Monday.

The coal production resumed on Tuesday in the SCCL open cast mines of Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur and Sathupalli areas . Due to heavy rains the coal production was interrupted in that areas in last three days.